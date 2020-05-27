Lionel Messi Disappears from Instagram for About 40 Minutes, Returns Later

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Lionel Messi fans on social media were sent into a tizzy as the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s Instagram account disappeared for about 40 minutes before returning to normal. No sooner his account disappeared, Lionel Messi deactivates Instagram account started trending on social media. It was widely speculated that Messi had deleted his Instagram account and now the photo and video sharing medium have started off their investigation on why his account disappeared temporarily. However, a while later Messi uploaded a snap on social media and the fans heaved a sigh of relief about the Argentine coming back on Instagram again. Lionel Messi DESTROYS Barcelona in Training Session, Looks More Than Ready for Return (Watch Videos).

All the photos and videos uploaded by the Barcelona captain disappeared out of the blue. Messi who had 152 million followers only had the display picture and rest of it vanished and a few fans captured the screenshot of the same and posted on social media. However a while later posts and videos came back on social media. Now check out the snapshot of the same below:

Lionel Messi Disappears from Instagram (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lionel Messi has been the talk of the town ever since the Catalan Giants shared his rent training video on social media. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner looked in full form as he single-handedly destroyed all the players of Barcelona. In the video we see him sprinting and producing a more than perfect slide to get the ball. The Barcelona captain further latches on to the ball and then scores a stunning goal.