Lionel Messi has been furious with Barcelona after their disappointing exit from La Liga. Not only did the Catalan Giants lose the title to Real Madrid, but also faced defeat from Osasuna last night at Camp Nou. Osasuna is placed on number 11 of the La Liga 2019-20 points table. Post this Messi gave as an explosive interview where he lashed out at the team for their poor tactics. Post this, here’s an interesting update that happened on social media. The six-time Ballon d’Or award winner unfollowed his club Barcelona on social media and followed Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Barcelona Reacts After Real Madrid Win La Liga 2019-20 Title, Check Tweet.

Yes! You read it right! The six-time Ballon d'Or winner unfollowed Barcelona from social media and instead followed Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Could this be a major hint of Messi quitting Barcelona and joining Manchester City? It wouldn't come as a major surprise if that happens especially because of the fact that the two have worked together and have won titles for the Catalan Giants. If you don't believe us, check out the video posted by a netizen below:

Messi to Manchester City.. ITS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/Gb6Hsa5K5x — Luca 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (Follow Limit) (@NotAPlasticFan) July 16, 2020

We also searched for Barcelona in the Argentine's account and found no results:

Lionel Messi Instagram (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For a while now, rumours have been rife that he would be going to Manchester City. Not very long ago did he rubbish the rumours. Now with this, it could be very likely that we could see Messi in the jersey of Manchester City. Talking about the La Liga 2019-20 title, it was Real Madrid who walked away with the title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).