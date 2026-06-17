Lionel Messi Equals Miroslav Klose's Record of Most Goals in FIFA World Cup History with Stunning Hat-Trick Against Algeria

Lionel Messi, the legendary Argentine captain, etched his name further into the annals of football history, delivering a sensational hat-trick that saw Argentina secure a dominant victory over Algeria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J opener. The stunning performance at MetLife Stadium not only propelled La Albiceleste to a winning start but also witnessed the 38-year-old maestro equal Miroslav Klose's long-standing record of 16 goals in FIFA World Cup history. Curaçao Earns Guinness World Record for Becoming Smallest Country to Play in FIFA World Cup.

A Historic Night for La Pulga

The highly anticipated Group J clash saw Messi in inspired form from the first whistle. Leading his nation in what is likely his final World Cup campaign, the Inter Miami star showcased his enduring brilliance. His first goal came in the 17th minute, followed by second just after halftime. The historic third arrived in the 76th minute sending the capacity crowd at MetLife Stadium into raptures.

At 38 years old (born June 24, 1987), Messi’s hat-trick demonstrated that age has yet to diminish his incredible talent and hunger for success. Each goal was a testament to his unparalleled skill, vision, and execution, setting the tone for Argentina's title defense in North America.

Lionel Messi Hat-Trick

3 goals, 3 points, 1 Messi. #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 17, 2026

Most Goals in FIFA World Cup History

With these three goals, Messi's total FIFA World Cup tally now stands at an astonishing 16, drawing him level with Germany's Miroslav Klose for the most goals ever scored in the tournament's illustrious history. Klose, who achieved his record across four World Cups (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014), had held the top spot since the 2014 edition. Before Klose, Brazil's Ronaldo held the record with 15 goals, and West Germany's Gerd Müller with 14. Messi's journey to this milestone began in 2006, and across five World Cup appearances, he has consistently delivered for his country on the biggest stage.

Rank Player Country World Cup Goals 1 Lionel Messi Argentina 16 1 Miroslav Klose Germany 16 3 Ronaldo Brazil 15 4 Gerd Müller West Germany 14 5 Just Fontaine France 13

Argentina's World Cup Campaign Begins

Argentina, the reigning champions, started their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a strong statement of intent. The comprehensive victory over Algeria, spearheaded by their captain, positions them favorably in Group J. The team's cohesive performance highlighted their readiness to defend the title they gloriously lifted in Qatar in 2022. This early triumph and Messi's record-equaling feat will undoubtedly boost confidence as they navigate the group stage and look towards the knockout rounds.

Messi's incredible achievement marks a momentous start to the FIFA World Cup 2026, sending a clear message to rivals and delighting fans worldwide. As Argentina continues its journey, all eyes will remain on their talisman, who now stands on the brink of becoming the sole record holder for most goals in World Cup history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).