Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint Germain earlier in the month as a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired. The Argentine, who was part of the Copa America last month, has started training with the PSG squad but is yet to make his official debut for the club, despite Mauricio Pochettino’s men playing two games in the league since the 34-year-old’s arrival. Brest 2-4 PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22: Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria Score As Paris Move To Top.

Lionel Messi was presented as a PSG player to the Paris fans ahead of the team’s first home league game against Strasbourg last Saturday. The 34-year-old received a warm welcome from Paris Saint Germain faithful as the while stadium erupted upon his arrival and are eagerly waiting to see the six-time Ballon d’Or in action in a PSG shirt. Sergio Aguero Will Not Take Lionel Messi’s Jersey Number at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is presented to the PSG fans 🔥 (via @PSG_English) pic.twitter.com/AtIE1o9pUg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 14, 2021

The 34-year-old was last seen on the pitch in July when he led Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993 by defeating arch-rivals Brazil at the Maracana Stadium. Since then, Lionel Messi has been away from the game, only returning to training with his new PSG teammates last week.

Lack of match fitness has been touted as a reason why the 34-year-old is yet to make his debut for Paris Saint Germain. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that the Argentine is working on full fitness and will soon be involved in matchday set-up.

‘Everything is positive. There is a good atmosphere in the squad and [Messi] has settled in well and quickly. There is a very good feeling,’ the PSG boss said before the Ligue 1 clash against Brest, hinting that the Argentine could be included but eventually left the former Barcelona star off the matchday squad.

However, Lionel Messi’s debut for PSG is inching closer as the 34-year-old is likely to make his first appearance in a PSG shirt next week as he can be included in the matchday squad for the league encounter against Stade Reims on Sunday, according to ESPN's Julien Laurens.

At the moment, the Argentine has been given some time off by Paris Saint Germain as he has returned back to his home in Barcelona. Lionel Messi is expected to rejoin PSG training next week in hope of preparing for his official debut.

