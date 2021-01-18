For the very first time in his illustrious Barcelona career, Lionel Messi received a red card as Athletic Bilbao stunned the Catalan Giants in the finals to lift the Spanish Super Cup 2021 title. The Argentine talisman, who returned to the starting line-up after missing the semi-final victory over Real Sociedad, was dismissed after striking Asier Villalibre in the final minute. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner swung his right arm toward the Athletic player's head while trying to free himself. The video review showed Messi guilty, and subsequently, the referee sent him off the field for the remaining of the contest. Athletic Bilbao 3–2 Barcelona, Supercopa De Espana Final Goal Video Highlights.

The episode proved crucial as Inaki Williams scored a winner in the extra time to take Athletic club over the line. Notably, Messi had received two red cards while playing for Argentina and now, he received his first red card in the Barcelona jersey. Moreover, the 33-year-old could also face at least a four-game ban for his actions, depending on a review from the Spanish FA. Lionel Messi Will Remain at Barcelona if a Suitable Offer Is Made, Says Presidential Candidate Joan Laporta.

Watch Video:

Lionel Messi Red Card pic.twitter.com/HjC23gszvR — MESSI IS THE BEST (@bestismessi) January 17, 2021

Earlier in the game, Antoine Griezmann's brace put Barca in command before Asier Villalibre scored an equalizer in the last minute of the contest. With Messi out of the field, Basque side got the advantage in the extra time as Inaki Williams scored a winner to seal the game.

The triumph brought a third Supercopa title for the Athletic side and their first silverware since they claimed the same trophy in 2015 with a 5-1 aggregate win over Barca.

