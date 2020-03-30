Lionel Messi in Premier League? Here’s Why the Barcelona Star Will Be A Force to Reckon With in EPL As Well

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

There has been a long-standing question in world football and it is whether Lionel Messi could do it on a ‘cold rainy night in stoke’. It was a decade ago, during a discussion on the 2010 Ballon d’Or nominees, that former Scotland international Andy Gray claimed that the favourite for the prestigious individual award could not cut it or could be as dominant in the Premier League. ‘He would struggle on a cold night at the Britannia Stadium’ Gray said. Relive Lionel Messi’s Record-Breaking Night at Santiago Bernabeu During 2014’s El Clasico (Watch Video).

Ever since that statement people have used that as an argument to downplay the Argentine genius’ achievements in the world of football. Even former Arsenal star Emmanuel Pettit talked down the kind of impact Lionel Messi would have in England as he said ‘Honestly, I don’t think he’s suited to the intensity of England, He doesn’t like being closed down and being fought – in Spain, he’s protected.’ French TV Channel Uses Picture of ‘Iranian Messi’ Reza Parastesh Instead of Barcelona Captain During a Segment.

But when you consider Lionel Messi’s record against the Premier League clubs it’s far from that. In a career of over 15 years, the Barcelona man has produced some of his best performances against the clubs from the English first division and not to forget that he has more Champions League goals against teams from England than any other nation.

In his 34 games against the Premier League teams, Messi has been involved in 32 goals, netting 26 times. Arsenal have been the club on the receiving end of the Argentines wrath, conceding nine followed by Manchester City with six. But his most important goals have come up against the record English champions Manchester United, as he scored goals against them in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals that Barcelona won.

Speaking of the most goals against the traditional ‘Top 6’ teams in England, Messi is among the top 5 scorers despite never playing in the Premier League. Only Sergio Aguero, Jamie Vardy and Eden Hazard have a better record than the Barcelona man.

Can Lionel Messi play against Stoke City? Definitely a Tony Pulis-managed Potter’s side could not make it more difficult for him than Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, who are his second favourite victims. And when it comes to playing on a cold rainy night at Britannia, Messi has played in conditions that are much worse.

The 32- year-old dominated Espanyol at the RCDE Arena, providing an assist when there was nothing but water on the entire field. In 2014, Lionel Messi scored a brace against Sevilla at the Sanchez Pijuan in a hailstorm to help his side to a 4-1 victory. And there are several other occasions where the Barcelona man has produced a masterclass on a pitch and weather that was far from optimal.

When asked about whether he can play in England Lionel Messi said, ‘those who say that, should realize that I played in awful conditions when I was in Rosario, when I was 11 years old. With glass on there, with holes in them,’ this surely must put to the rest to the debate if the Argentine can do it in England.