Lionel Messi was left very disappointed with compatriot Marco Verratti during PSG's UEFA Champions League 2021-22 round of 16 clash on Thursday. PSG seemed to be making their way into the last eight when Kylian Mbappe had scored for them in the first-half but it all changed drastically in a 17-minute spell later in the second half when Karim Benzema outdid his countryman with a hattrick of his own to take Real Madrid through on a 3-2 aggregate. Real Madrid 3-1 PSG, UCL 2021-22: Karim Benzema Nets Hat Trick As Los Blancos Advance (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

The defeat spelled the end of PSG's European title hopes this season, something that they had expected to finally have their hands on after a sensational summer transfer window. During the match, Messi was particularly left incensed at Verratti when the Italian did not pass to him. The Argentine was far from his best in this clash as his poor goal-scoring form continued.

Watch This Video:

🎥 Messi getting angry at Veratti, after not passing to him pic.twitter.com/jZzucou0Su — Barca Eleven (@BarcaEleven_) March 9, 2022

Here, Messi can be seen clearly indicating to Verratti for him to pass the ball to him after the Italian opted for a lofted long pass to Mbappe, who missed to score from the header. If this goal was scored, the game could have potentially headed to the extra time and even a shootout.

Following this defeat, there has been a lot of questions raised on Mauricio Pochettino's future at the club. PSG are relatively doing way better in Ligue 1 but with such a star-studded team, they were expected to go further in the UEFA Champions League.

