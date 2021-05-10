Lionel Messi's Barcelona will be travelling to Estadi Ciutat de València for the La Liga 2021 game against Valencia. This is more of a title decider for Barcelona as they walk into the game with a goalless draw against Atletico Madrid. The La Liga title race is still open especially after Real Madrid's 2-2 draw against Sevilla FC. So, Barcelona is still in contention and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the team will be looking out for nothing but a win. Ahead of the match, the team announced a 23-member squad for the game. Barcelona Held to Goalless Draw by Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2020–21, Twitter Reacts With Funny Real Madrid Memes and Jokes.

Talking about Lionel Messi's Barca, they will miss out on the services of Sergio Busquets who had been injured after the game against Atletico Madrid. Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati continue to remain in a recuperation mode after their long-term injuries. None of the players are suspended. Whereas for the home team, Nikola Vukcevic, Nemanja Radoja will not be playing in the game and Jose Campana is said to be doubtful for the fixture.

Now, let's have a look at the squad declared by Barcelona:

Ahead of the game, the manager of the team Ronald Koeman said that the team can win the title but they should not make any more mistakes. “We’re going to fight until the last moment to win La Liga. It’s no longer in our hands but we can’t commit any more errors,” Koeman told a news conference on Monday. The game will begin at 12.30 am IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2021 10:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).