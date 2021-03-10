Lionel Messi has been in red hot form and has stepped up for his team whenever the team needs the most. Right ahead of their UCL 2020-21 match against PSG, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen netting a superb goal in the practice session and the official account of Barcelona shared the video of the goal on social media. Needless to say that this was quite a warning to the French club. The match will be held later tonight at the Parc des Princes. This will be the second leg of the game. The Catalan Giants had won the match 4-1 with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hattrick. PSG vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Football Match.

The first leg of the tournament was held at Camp Nou. Kylian Mbappe scored a goal at the 32, 65 and 85th minute. Moise Kean added with yet another goal at the 70th minute of the match. From Barcelona, it was Lionel Messi who converted a penalty into a goal at the 27th minute of the match. Now, ahead of the second leg, team Barcelona was seen spending time in the practice session.

Check out the video of his goal below:

Ahead of the game, Barcelona also shared the list of the squad for the match. Check it out below:

#PSGBarça squad 1 ter Stegen 2 Dest 5 Sergio 7 Griezmann 8 Pjanić 9 Braithwaite 10 Messi 11 O. Dembélé 12 Riqui Puig 13 Neto 15 Lenglet 16 Pedri 17 Trincão 18 Jordi Alba 19 Matheus 21 F. de Jong 23 Umtiti 24 Junior 26 Iñaki Peña 27 Ilaix 28 O. Mingueza 29 Konrad — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 10, 2021

The aggregate currently stands on 4-1 with PSG leading the game. It would be interesting to see how the game pans out for both sides. Stay tuned for more updates related to the game.

