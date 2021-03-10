Lionel Messi has been in red hot form and has stepped up for his team whenever the team needs the most. Right ahead of their UCL 2020-21 match against PSG, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen netting a superb goal in the practice session and the official account of Barcelona shared the video of the goal on social media. Needless to say that this was quite a warning to the French club. The match will be held later tonight at the Parc des Princes. This will be the second leg of the game. The Catalan Giants had won the match 4-1 with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hattrick. PSG vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Football Match.
The first leg of the tournament was held at Camp Nou. Kylian Mbappe scored a goal at the 32, 65 and 85th minute. Moise Kean added with yet another goal at the 70th minute of the match. From Barcelona, it was Lionel Messi who converted a penalty into a goal at the 27th minute of the match. Now, ahead of the second leg, team Barcelona was seen spending time in the practice session.
Check out the video of his goal below:
#Messi owns the near post. 💥 pic.twitter.com/jHV7pCQ7cS
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 9, 2021
Ahead of the game, Barcelona also shared the list of the squad for the match. Check it out below:
#PSGBarça squad
1 ter Stegen
2 Dest
5 Sergio
7 Griezmann
8 Pjanić
9 Braithwaite
10 Messi
11 O. Dembélé
12 Riqui Puig
13 Neto
15 Lenglet
16 Pedri
17 Trincão
18 Jordi Alba
19 Matheus
21 F. de Jong
23 Umtiti
24 Junior
26 Iñaki Peña
27 Ilaix
28 O. Mingueza
29 Konrad
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 10, 2021
The aggregate currently stands on 4-1 with PSG leading the game. It would be interesting to see how the game pans out for both sides. Stay tuned for more updates related to the game.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).