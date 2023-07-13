Argentinean superstar Lionel Messi has admitted his retirement "will come soon." It is unknown when the legendary Argentine super star will retire from international football after leading his country to victory at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Lionel Messi had previously hinted he wouldn't take part in the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup despite Argentina's recent triumph in Qatar. Last month, when announcing his move to Inter Miami in the MLS, he reaffirmed this position, emphasizing his limited time with the national team. Lionel Messi Arrives in Florida Alongside Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Children Ahead of Inter Miami Unveiling (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi on his Retirement

Lionel Messi responded to Exequiel Palacios' question about when he will stop playing for the Argentina national team: “Honestly, I don’t know until when. I think it will happen when it has to happen. After having achieved everything recently, the only thing left to do is to enjoy. God will say when that moment will come.

"Logically, because of my age, I’m sure it will be soon. But I don’t know exactly when will be the right time. I think about the day-to-day, enjoying everything beautiful. We had to go through very hard times in the national team. We were fortunate enough to be World Cup and Copa America champions. It’s time to enjoy,' he added.

Paulo Dybala, an Argentine teammate, asked Messi whether he was human and if he pondered about what he had accomplished.

"When you are always competing, when you always have goals ahead of you, you don’t value much what you really deserve, what you are achieving," he said. "I am at a moment in my career where I enjoy everything that happens to me and I value everything much more because I know that these are the last years. But I think that when I retire and I’m not playing anymore, I will value all of this much more. And even more so the fact of being a World champion, which will last a lifetime, especially in a country like ours, that is so fond of football, so grateful for it."

Inter Miami's two-and-a-half-year deal with Messi is worth more than $150 million in total, including his salary, signing bonus, and equity stake.

