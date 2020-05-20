Lionel Messi Plays UNO with Kids & Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Amid Isolation in Spain (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi with family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The lockdown in Spain is still around and Lionel Messi is spending a lot of pf time home after his practice with team Barcelona. In the latest video, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen playing UNO with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and kids. It was quite a pleasing sight to watch Messi play UNO with his kids. While Antonella taught Mateo how to play the game, Messi to chipped in with his share of instructions. Messi also goes to change the colour to green with a wild card. Later in the video, we see Messi exercising on the trampoline with his kids Thiago and Mateo. Lionel Messi Lets his Hair Down With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo & Son Ciro After Training at Barcelona (See Pic).

Further in the video, we see Thiago displaying his athleticism as he jumps over his mother while she is standing in a squat position. The video was shared online by one of the pages on social media. Needless to say that Messi is having a time of his life with his kids and wife. The Argentine is also spotted sweating it out with his team in Barcelona. The Catalan Giants returned to training in the group of ten and even Messi was seen sweating it out with the squad. For now, you can check out the video we are talking about:

Fun times in the Messi house 🏠😊 pic.twitter.com/TnMLcjcHvd — OTRO (@OTRO) May 19, 2020

The remaining matches of the La Liga 2019-20 will be conducted behind closed doors which means that there would be no fans in the stadium. With the players returning to the practice, the fans are waiting eagerly for the action to begin soon.