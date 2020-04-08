Lionel Messi Quitting Barcelona Would be no Drama For La Liga Claims President Javier Tebas

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

For a long time now, there have been rumours that Lionel Messi will be quitting Barcelona due to the shaky management. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has been tipped to go to Serie A or Inter Milan by the end of the season. Now La Liga President Javier Tebas claims that Lionel Messi quitting Barcelona would be creating no drama. For a while now, Messi has been having problems with the management of Barcelona and on a couple of occasions, he took to social media to lash out at them. Lionel Messi Reportedly Annoyed With Barcelona FC Despite Possible Return of Xavi.

Now in a video conference, Javier Tebas claimed, “I do not think that the arrival of Messi can solve the problems of Serie A, which are linked to the bad relationship between debts, high and insufficient collections. I would like Messi to stay here, but if he leaves it would not be a drama.” He also cited an example of Cristiano Ronaldo and said that many people were of the opinion that the league would lose money with CR7 quitting, but instead La Liga earned money.

Earlier Messi had a spat with Eric Abidal when the sporting director during an interview said a few players in the team were unhappy with Ernesto Valverde. This was when the Argentine took to social media and said that he should be taking names instead of just coming up with a statement like that. A few days ago, he took to social media and spoke about the pay cuts. “Beyond the reduction of 70% of our salaries during the state of alarm, we are also going to make further contribution to ensure that the employees can continue to be paid 100% of their salaries for as long as this situation lasts,” he wrote.