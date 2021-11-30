It was seventh heaven for Lionel Messi in Paris on Tuesday as he won a record seventh Ballon d'Or to cap off what has been a great night for the Argentinian. The PSG star also showed a lot of class as well, applauding his closest competitor Robert Lewandowski in a classy speech, who narrowly missed out on the top prize after another spectacular season with Bayern Munich and also drew a lot of eyeballs by sporting a fashionable glittering suit along with his three sons. But Messi had another moment during the event which went viral on the internet for all the right reasons. Lionel Messi's Son Thiago’s Reaction to His Father Winning Ballon d’Or 2021 is Truly Unmissable, Adorable Video Goes Viral

Besides being one of the best players on the pitch, he is also a devout family man and the incident took place while the photographers were trying to click the Argentinian. A person, reportedly the director of France Football was seen asking Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo to step aside for a while with the photographers trying to get a solo click of him but the PSG star refused, instead, recalling his wife and then got clicked together with her and their children. A video of this incident has gone viral on the internet with many lauding the Argentine for this sweet and adorable gesture towards his wife.

See the Video below:

A France Football director told Antonela to stand aside to take pictures of Messi alone with his sons but he made sure she stayed by his side. King. pic.twitter.com/e8hjhHC94T — MC (@CrewsMat10) November 30, 2021

Netizens lauded the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner for being a 'King' and not leaving his wife's side even when he was at the pinnacle of success. His reluctance to not get clicked without his wife Antonela and their children has won a lot of hearts with many pouring out their affection for the couple.

Take a look at some reactions below:

She supported him when he had nothing and he made sure she is there when he has everything. I can totally feel him. All the boys here who read this. Find your queen like messi found anto and take good care of her. Cuz i found mine — Saurav Humagain (@sauravLS) November 30, 2021

Messi really dearly loves his wife. I respect that pic.twitter.com/EMuz0Kgjr4 — Zarco Jr (@Jikito20) November 30, 2021

The nerve of that dude to ask Messi’s Queen to step aside, Leo would rather go home than have that shii, man said nope we all taking this pictures together 👌👌👌👌 as he should — teejay (@teejaypumpingg) November 30, 2021

Give him his Husband D'or 😭😭😭 — Baryon Mode🔥 (@Venom47773219) November 30, 2021

I am very fond of his personal life. I love his family very much . One day I hope to have find the the magic he shares similarly with anto. — Sriharsha Korukonda (@thisizharsha) November 30, 2021

Share the spotlight with your family, kids and wife after all she is the one who stays behind with the kids so bravo Messi👏 — Sanele's Dad (@im_alwyn) November 30, 2021

This is just beautiful. Here's a man who understands that Family is everything. — Not Religious (@life_hunts_me) November 30, 2021

This is seriously heartwarming, other than his footballing qualities these are the things which make us love messi soo much — Agni (@AgnibhA28) November 30, 2021

It will be nice to say "Messi and Anto" Instead of " Romeo and Juliet"❤️ — Shaheer Kh (@Am_saerkh_) November 30, 2021

Messi made history on the pitch and on the podium as well, by extending his lead as the player with most Ballon d'Or titles in history. As he continues his new journey for PSG, now as a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, he has surely set examples off the pitch as well which would be something that his fans would adore and cherish for a long time to come.

