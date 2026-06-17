Lionel Messi Reveals Why He Cried After Equalling FIFA World Cup Most Goals Record

Lionel Messi once again etched his name into the annals of football history on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, spearheading Argentina to a dominant 3-0 win over Algeria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J opener. The match, held at the Kansas City Stadium, saw the 38-year-old captain bag a hat-trick, reach his 200th international cap, and equal Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup goal-scoring record with 16 goals. Yet, it was the raw emotion displayed by the football icon after his opening goal that became the evening's most talked-about moment. Lionel Messi Equals Miroslav Klose's Record of Most Goals in FIFA World Cup History with Stunning Hat-Trick Against Algeria.

Visibly shedding tears on the field, Messi later explained that his emotional outburst had 'nothing to do with football.' As quoted by AFP, Speaking to reporters after the match, the legendary forward elaborated, "It was a matter totally unrelated to sports; I went through some difficult, complicated days." While he chose not to delve into the specifics of his personal struggles, Messi expressed profound gratitude to his teammates and the entire national team delegation for their unwavering support during this challenging period.

A Night of Records for the Maestro

Despite the personal turmoil, Messi's performance was nothing short of a masterclass. His hat-trick against Algeria marked his first-ever in a World Cup tournament, taking his tally to 16 goals in the competition and drawing him level with Germany's Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history. This monumental achievement unfolded as Messi also made his 200th international appearance for Argentina, becoming only the third male player in history to reach this incredible milestone, joining Cristiano Ronaldo (with 228 caps) and Bader Al-Mutawa (with 202 caps).

The match was also significant for another reason: Messi became the first player to feature in six FIFA World Cup editions, showcasing an extraordinary longevity at the pinnacle of international football. His goals were instrumental in Argentina's commanding 3-0 victory as they began their title defense in emphatic fashion. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 18): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Key Match Statistics:

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Match: Argentina 3 – 0 Algeria

Argentina 3 – 0 Algeria Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group J

FIFA World Cup 2026, Group J Venue: Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium), Kansas City, USA

Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium), Kansas City, USA Messi's Age: 38 years old

38 years old Messi's Individual Records Achieved:

200th International Cap

First World Cup Hat-trick

Equaled Miroslav Klose's World Cup Goal Record (16 goals)

First Player to Participate in 6 FIFA World Cups

The specific kick-off time for this match was not immediately available. Similarly, details regarding regional TV channels and streaming platforms for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are subject to broadcast agreements, which were not provided in the current information.

Messi's ability to compartmentalize personal struggles and still deliver a performance of such magnitude further solidifies his status as one of the game's all-time greats. As Argentina looks to defend their World Cup title, their captain's resilience, both on and off the field, will undoubtedly be a source of inspiration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).