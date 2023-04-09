Paris Saint-Germain returned to winning ways after registering a clinical 2-0 victory against Nice at Allianz Riviera, Nice. It was a top-class performance from Lionel Messi that helped PSG to get three important points. Messi gave PSG the lead in the 26th minute of the match. The first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline in PSG's favour. The Argentine forward then delivered an inch-perfect delivery for Sergio Ramos from a corner which resulted in the second goal of the match. PSG then defended well and secured the victory. Lionel Messi Stars As PSG Register a 2–0 Victory Over Nice in Ligue 1 2022–23.

Messi's important goal in this match was his 702nd in European football. With this strike, he has broken yet another record of his rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi has now become the all-time top scorer in European football surpassing the Portuguese forward. Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, scored 701 goals for various clubs during his time in Europe.

To make this more impressive, Lionel Messi took 105 fewer matches to achieve this feat. Now on top of this, Messi also delivered his 298th assist in European club football. This took his overall goal contribution to tally to 1000.

Lionel Messi was whistled and booed during PSG's defeat against Olympique Lyonnais, last week. Due to this, rumours of Lionel Messi leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season once started to escalate.

According to multiple reports, FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi's former club is one of the biggest names linked with the Argentine forward. Barcelona's economic situation however can be a huge obstacle for them from signing Messi. Meanwhile, Major League Soccer club Inter Miami has emerged as another potential destination for the Argentine forward. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentina Star 'Likely' To Leave PSG at the End of Season, Say Reports.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal reportedly offered the forward a Є 400 million contract. PSG are also trying their best to keep the forward at their club beyond this season. Now it will be very interesting to see where Lionel Messi ends up after this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2023 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).