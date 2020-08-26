Lionel Messi shook the footballing world by reportedly expressing his desire to leave Barcelona. The Argentine star served the Catalan Giants for two decades and guided them to numerous titles. However, Barcelona's humiliating 2-8 defeat against Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League quarter-finals didn't go down well with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner as he sent a burofax to the club, wishing to terminate his contract which was initially scheduled to end in 2021. Ever since the major news broke out, many football clubs got in the race to bag the services of the legendary striker. In fact, some Indian football clubs including Gokulam Kerala and Bengaluru FC also got in the line to sign Messi. Lionel Messi Transfer From Barcelona: Manchester City to Inter Milan and PSG, Eight Clubs Argentinian Superstar Could Play For.

Taking to social media, many India-based football clubs announced that they have also thrown their hat to bag Messi's services. Just like many other countries in the world, the talismanic striker has a huge fan following in India. Also, the Indian Super League (ISL) has shown immense growth over the years, and many foreign players have also showcased their blitzes in the tournament. However, Messi's chances of playing in India seem highly unlikely. Nevertheless, the likes of Gokulam Kerala FC and Bengaluru FC have showcased their desire of making Messi don their jersey. Have a look. As Lionel Messi Seeks Transfer From Barcelona, KKR Comes Up With a Hilarious Offer for the Star Argentine Footballer.

Gokulam Kerala To Make Announcement Soon?

Okay. Next Friday 🔊 🤝 https://t.co/nUzwjASnou — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) August 25, 2020

Interesting!!

Messi decides to leave one day before our Wednesday announcement 👀 — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) August 26, 2020

Lionel Messi With Sunil Chhetri!!

We have space for one more 🐐. Come bro, one scene we will put. @TeamMessi. #WeAreBFC — West Block Blues (@WestBlockBlues) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Messi's current contract with Barcelona ends at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. However, the burofax sent by Messi's lawyers refers to a clause in the contract that allows the 33-year-old to leave for free at the end of the season. However, the La Liga club claims that the contract has ended in May this year. Also, they have even reportedly threatened to take the Argentine to court over the matter.

