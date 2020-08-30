Lionel Messi is looking more and more likely to be a Manchester City player in the recent future. The Argentine has expressed his desire to leave Barcelona in the summer and could be reunited with former manager Pep Guardiola. And with the hopes of persuading their skipper to stay slowly fading away, the Catalan giants are looking to cash-in on the club’s highest goal scorer instead of allowing him to leave for free. Lionel Messi to Join Manchester City From Barcelona? Sergio Aguero’s Instagram Activity Suggests Transfer Deal Confirmed!

Barcelona have been adamant that they will do everything in their power to keep Lionel Messi at the club for the foreseeable future and if anyone wants to sign the 33-year-old they must pay his transfer fee in full of £630million. However, with the six-time Ballon d’Or insisting to leave on a free transfer by exercising a clause in his contract, the Spanish side are willing to let their skipper go at a lower price. Lionel Messi to Play Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo? Juventus Approach Barcelona Star For a Possible Transfer.

According to a report from the Mirror, Barcelona are trying to broker a transfer fee of £250million with Manchester City for Lionel Messi. But the English side believe that the ‘walk away’ clause in the Argentine’s contract allows them to sign the 33-year-old for free. However, the Catalans are persistent that the said clause has expired and hope Pep Guardiola’s side will pay the slashed fee.

It is understood by both the clubs that Lionel Messi is Etihad bound and the only thing remains is to sort out the Financial Fair Play (FFP) Rules for the biggest transfer in football history. The Argentine has reportedly told his agents that he wants to play for the English side.

With the club’s record scorer likely to leave, Barcelona are also willing to accept players as a part of the deal but want at least £120million in cash so that they can build their squad. Ronald Koeman reportedly wants either of Gabriel Jesus or Bernardo Silva to be included with Pep Guardiola interested in letting go of players such as John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi and Angelino.

