Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona still remains a topic of debate as the Argentine is yet to pen a new deal at the Catalan clubs. Manchester City are tipped as one of the favourites to sign the 33-year-old if he is to leave in the summer as the Premier League club also tried to sign him last season and still continue their pursuit but have lowered the contract offer for the Barcelona man. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Captain Distances Himself From PSG Rumours, To Decide Future In Summer.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Manchester City have reduced the wages they were ready to offer Lionel Messi by a significant amount. The Premier League giants tabled a five-year deal worth £600m when they tried to sign him six months ago but will now offer the 33-year-old a new deal worth £430m. Lionel Messi Contract Leak: Barcelona To Sue Spanish Newspaper El Mundo for Publishing Details of Argentine’s Current Deal.

Lionel Messi is in the final few months of his current contract with Barcelona and there are now new advancements in him signing a new deal, The Argentine is able to agree on a pre-contract with any European team but is likely to make his decision once the season ends of when a new Barcelona president is elected in March.

Manchester City aren’t willing to match the offer prepared roe the Argentine last summer as the club believes that the financial climate has changed while also taking into account he is another year along in his career.

Lionel Messi is one of the highest-paid athletes around the world and according to his recently leaked contract, the Argentine is set to earn around £492 million as per his four-year current deal with Barcelona. However, the 33-year-old also generates £260 million a year in revenue for the Catalan side.

