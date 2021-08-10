Just as Lionel Messi bid adieu to Barcelona, he has been linked strongly to PSG. In fact, a huge number of fans had turned up at the Paris airport waiting to get a glimpse of Messi as they expected his arrival on Monday. It was widely reported that on Monday Messi will be in Paris and on Tuesday the club would unveil him as a member of PSG. But the waiting game continues as Messi was then spotted at his Barcelona home. Now, Khalifah Bin Hamad Al-Thani, a family member of the PSG owner has informed that Messi's arrival has been delayed by 72 hours. Lionel Messi Spotted at his Barcelona House Amid Rumours of him Arriving in Paris for PSG Transfer Move (Watch Video).

He took to social media and informed the fans on social media, "It is not true what is rumored about the opening of negotiations between Messi and some clubs, things have been settled 100% in favor of Paris Saint-Germain .. The expected arrival date of Messi to Paris within the next 72 hours." As per reports, the club is sorting out the image right rights issues and which is why the delay.

Check out his tweet below:

It is not true what is rumored about the opening of negotiations between Messi and some clubs, things have been settled 100% in favor of Paris Saint-Germain .. The expected arrival date of Messi to Paris within the next 72 hours pic.twitter.com/wVMupcuere — خلـــيفة بـــن حمـــد آلــ ثانــــــي (@khm_althani) August 9, 2021

Lionel Messi bid an emotional goodbye to Barcelona on Sunday. Thousands of fans had gathered outside Camp Nou to get the last glimpse of Messi at Barcelona.

