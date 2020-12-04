Lionel Messi’s transfer is something that gets interesting with each passing day. While we all know that several teams including Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain are the ones who have been keeping their eye on Barcelona star when transfer windows open in the summers. Now here is a very interesting development that happened a few hours ago. Football Pundit, Daniel Riolo had made a bold revelation where he said that Lionel Messi will be playing for PSG in the next season. The statement comes soon after Neymar Jr expressed his desire to play with Lionel Messi. Neymar Jr Scores a Brace During PSG vs Manchester United in UCL 2020-21, Expresses Desire To Reunited With Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Daniel Riolo said, "Lionel Messi will be at PSG next year. I am being very serious. Messi will be at PSG next year." Now, this comes in as a surprise for all the fans who wish to see Neymar and Messi together once again. Neymar and Messi played together in Barcelona and then Neymar got transferred to PSG. Post this, it was reported that Messi was keen on having Neymar on board. But they instead bought Antoine Griezmann instead of Neymar. This had reportedly not gone down well with Messi and it was widely reported that he had slammed the Barcelona board.

Talking about Neymar's statement, he had said he wants to play with Messi. He made this statement after PSG's 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Champions League. "He can play in my place, I have no problem with that! But I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season," he said while addressing the press.

