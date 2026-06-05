Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Comparing FIFA World Cup Stats Ahead Of 2026 Edition

The perennial debate over who reigns supreme between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo often finds its fiercest battleground in the FIFA World Cup. As of June 5, 2026, with both superstars poised to make an unprecedented sixth World Cup appearance later this year, their established records on football's grandest stage offer a fascinating comparison. Neymar Set To Miss Brazil vs Egypt International Friendly for FIFA World Cup 2026 Recovery.

Lionel Messi's World Cup Coronation

Lionel Messi, currently 39 years old, finally cemented his World Cup legacy in 2022, leading Argentina to a historic triumph in Qatar. The Inter Miami captain has participated in five World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) and is set to play in his sixth at the 2026 tournament. Messi holds the record for the most World Cup matches played with 26 appearances. He is Argentina's leading scorer in the tournament with 13 goals and has provided 8 assists. His individual brilliance was recognized with two Golden Ball awards for the tournament's best player in 2014 and 2022, making him the only player to achieve this feat. Notably, Messi is also the only player to score in every round of a single World Cup edition, achieving this milestone in Qatar 2022. His combined 21 goals and assists tie him with Brazil legend Pelé for the most goal contributions in World Cup history.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Enduring Pursuit

Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41 years old, remains a formidable force for Portugal and Al-Nassr. Like Messi, Ronaldo has featured in five World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) and is also expected to make his sixth appearance in 2026, setting a shared record with Messi. Ronaldo has played 22 World Cup matches, scoring 8 goals and contributing 2 assists. His significant achievement includes being the first player to score in five different World Cup tournaments, a record he set in 2022. Despite his numerous accolades in club football and the European Championship with Portugal, the coveted World Cup trophy has eluded Ronaldo, with his best finish being a fourth-place run in 2006. WhatsApp Unveils 'Football Central' and Trionda Emoji for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup Stats

Statistic Lionel Messi (Argentina) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) World Cups Played 5 (to be 6 in 2026) 5 (to be 6 in 2026) Matches Played 26 22 Goals Scored 13 8 Assists 8 2 World Cup Trophies 1 (2022) 0 Golden Ball Awards 2 (2014, 2022) 0 Age (June 5, 2026) 39 41

Despite their massive, era-defining rivalry, Argentina and Portugal have never faced each other in a FIFA World Cup. Because they have never met on football's biggest international stage, there are 0 direct head-to-head World Cup stats between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

As the football world anticipates the 2026 FIFA World Cup, both legends will once again capture global attention, each with their own objectives. Messi will aim to defend Argentina's title and further extend his unparalleled records, while Ronaldo will seek to finally clinch the one major international honour missing from his illustrious career, adding another chapter to their legendary rivalry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).