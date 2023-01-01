Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo, a clash that fans have wanted to see for a long time now. Both players used to compete against each other quite regularly when they were there competing for Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga. With both players moving out of Spain, the possibility of a clash between these two superstars has reduced considerably. But fans can once again witness the modern-day greats in action, that too in the first month of January 2023. When Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play his First Match for Al Nassr? Know Portuguese Star’s Joining Date and his Debut Game in Saudi Pro League 2022-23.

Ronaldo, after a lot of speculation, made a switch to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, where he would be seen in action for the remainder of this season. He was a free agent after having parted ways with Manchester United in November following a bombshell interview about the club. Messi on the other hand will be penning an extension for a year at PSG after his current contract runs out in 2023. So how can these two legends go up against each other, face-to-face once again?

According to reports, Messi and Ronaldo can face each other when PSG face a combined team of Al Nassr and Al Hilal in a friendly match. The mid-season friendly is reportedly set to take place on January 19. Ronaldo was officially announced as an Al Nassr player two days ago and he might have made his debut for his new club by the time the date of this friendly match arrives. Messi on the other hand, is yet to return to action since winning the World Cup for PSG on December 18, 2022 and is likely to join back PSG at the beginning of this match. If both players remain fit and available for selection for their sides, then fans can get to witness both these greats write another chapter to their stellar rivalry. Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: CR7 HD Photos in Al Nassr Jersey To Share Online.

Messi and Ronaldo had last faced each other when Juventus had taken on Barcelona in a Champions League group stage match on December 9. 2020. The Portuguese star had netted two goals in that match, which eventually saw Juventus win 3-0.

