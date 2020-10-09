Almost after a year, Lionel Messi returned to international duties and how? The team played the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers and the Barcelona legend went on to score a goal early in the match. With this, Argentina secured a 1-0 win over Ecuador. Needless to say that the netizens went berserk with the goal scored by him and hailed him on the Internet. Messi converted a penalty into a goal and thus gave 1-0 lead. Before looking at the reactions, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both the sides. This was the match held at the La Bambonera and was match number one of the Group stage. Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala & Other Argentine Players Prepare for ARG vs ECU, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier (See Pics)

With 59 per cent ball domination, Messi's Argentina dominated the game. Lionel Messi converted a penalty into a kick at the 13th minute of the match and thus gave an early lead to Argentina. The video of the goal was shared on social media and was spread like wildfire. Messi fans obviously could not contain their excitement and shared the video further on social media. They hailed the Barcelona forward in their posts. Let's have a look at the reactions and the video of the goal:

With his goal against Ecuador, Messi reaches a THOUSAND GOALS with direct participation (scoring or assisting) in his professional career. 👉 Barca:634 goals and255 assists. 👉 Argentina:71goals and 40 assists. TOTAL:705 goals + 295 assists =1000 🇦🇷👑 pic.twitter.com/Y1EvUI5UNC — Enock Kobina Essel Niccolò Makaveli (@EnockKobina39) October 9, 2020

Messi and Argentina

Another one

Argentina menang 1-0 via gol pinalti Messi.... Sulit dapet gelar di timnas kayaknya Messi pic.twitter.com/kMFf0uVrDE — PB INDOBARCA DEPOK (@INDOBARCA_DEPOK) October 9, 2020

Lionel Messi

Early goal

An early goal from Messi hands Argentina a narrow win against Ecuador 🌟#Messi pic.twitter.com/zLIE4e2erv — Shahzad Razaque (@ShahzadRazaque) October 9, 2020

During the post-match interview, Lionel Messi said that it was important to start off with a win knowing how difficult the World Cup Qualifiers are. "We knew it was going to be complicated but the most important thing is that we won and now we have to work to keep growing," said Messi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).