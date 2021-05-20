After sealing a 3-0 win and booking a berth in the Champions League 2021-22, Liverpool has yet another treat to offer the fans. The Reds gave the fans a glimpse of the home kit for the upcoming season. The kit is inspired by the 60s and the players from the team were seen donning the same. The official account of Liverpool flaunted the pictures on social media. The retro kit was is quite similar to the one worn by Liverpool players in 1964, where they went all red. Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Says, 'Match Against Burnley Was Like Semi-final'.

The new shirt features bolted pinstripes and bright crimson sleeve cuffs and a round neckline. The kits are made up of recycled plastic bottles. Vigil van Dijk was very happy with the new shirt and said, "It’s lovely to see the perfect blend of our heritage and Nike’s jersey innovation for our home kit." The team will wear this kit for the first time on Sunday for the game against Crystal Palace. The team will be welcoming the fans in the stadium once again.

Now, let's have a look at the video below:

Talking about last night's game against Burnley, the team put up an exceptional performance. Even Jurgen Klopp said that the match between was more of a semi-final game. Roberto Firmino, Nat Phillips, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain registered goals for Liverpool.