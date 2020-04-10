Liverpool Suffer Huge Setback As RB Leipzig Chief Shuts Down Timo Werner Transfer Rumours

Timo Werner (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Timo Werner is one of the most inform strikers in the world at the moment and is linked with a summer move to several big clubs in Europe, especially Liverpool. But according to RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, the club are not concerned over the German’s future as he has expressed no desire to leave at the end of the season. The 24-year-old has been involved in 39 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring 27 and assisting 12. Liverpool Reverse Decision to Place Non-Playing Staff on Temporary Leave; Apologise to Fans.

The German striker has garnered interests from some European heavyweights such as Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Barcelona and has expressed his desire to play for Manchester United but Mintzlaff believes there is no reason for concern and Wener will be at the club next year. ‘I'm deeply relaxed about Werner,’ the Leipzig CEO told Sky. Jurgen Klopp Recalls the First Time He Met Sadio Mane.

‘He hasn't signalled yet that he wants to leave beyond this season, and he doesn't have to. He has a contract until 2023.’ Mintzlaff added. The Leipzig chief also stressed on the fact that the economic instability caused by the current pandemic will not force the club to sell the players below their transfer fee. It is understood that Timo Werner has a reported release clause of €60 million.

Liverpool have emerged as the favourites to acquire Timo Werner’s signatures in recent months as they believe that he would fit perfectly in their system. It is widely expected that the German forward will soon move on but it is yet to see where.