Liverpool are in a spot of bother at the moment in the league with no wins in the three games played so far. Defence has been subpar for the Reds and the loss against Manchester United highlighted the problems Jurgen Klopp is facing at the moment which are key players missing out with injuries and a squad short on confidence. Their home game against Bournemouth is a must-win for them to stay relevant in the title race with Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur making strong starts. Bournemouth started with a win but losses in the last two games have pushed them to 15th. Liverpool versus Bournemouth will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. Shocking! Cristiano Ronaldo Was Axed by Erik ten Hag During Manchester United Team Meeting Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Bournemouth was ripped apart by Arsenal in the first half, a setback they could not recover from. Their three-man backline led by Marcos Senesi will expect a similar pressure when they play at Anfield. Jamal Lowe is set to return to the matchday squad but the likes of Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks, David Brooks, and Junior Stanislas all miss out. Dominic Solanke has recovered from an ankle injury but will start on the bench.

Liverpool have a lengthy injury list comprising of Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay. This forced them to bid for Frenkie de Jong but the deal did not materialise. Fabinho will return to the starting eleven and a massive performance is expected of him. Mo Salah was on the scoresheet against Manchester United and Bournemouth knows about the threat he carries.

When is Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Anfield. The game will be held on August 27, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Bournemouth match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Bournemouth match. Liverpool should get the first win of the season as Bournemouth have a poor record at Anfield.

