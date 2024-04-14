The three-horse race for the English Premier League title is heating up with each club trying to establish their ascendency. Manchester City currently lead the points table but that could change with Liverpool taking on Crystal Palace. The Reds have been off the boil in recent days with a draw against a struggling Manchester United followed by a thumping at the hands of Atalanta in the Europa League. Jurgen Klopp knows his team will need to concentrate hard and try and do what is in front of them, while hope the other results go their way. Opponents Crystal Palace are winless in their last five matches and have dropped to 15th. The relegation threat looms large on them, should they not improve quickly. Brentford 2–0 Sheffield United, Premier League 2023–24: Bees Beats Blades To Halt Nine-Game Winless Run.

Big news for Liverpool is the possible return of goalkeeper Alisson Becker and this should bolster their backline. Wataru Endo will sit in front of the backline and be the protective shield, allowing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to be the creative force. Diogo Jota is set to lead the attack with Mo Salah and Luis Diaz in the front three.

Sam Johnstone, Cheick Doucoure, Rob Holding, Chris Richards and Marc Guehi miss out for Crystal Palace due to injuries. Jean-Phillipe Mateta will be the central striker and he will receive the services of attacking midfielders Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

When is Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool will host Crystal Palace in what is expected to be a blockbuster Premier League 2023-24 encounter on Sunday, April 14. The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England and it will start at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Iran Football Club Esteghlal's Goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini Attacked By Police After He Hugs Female Fan at the Sidelines of a Match, Video Goes Viral!

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get live telecast viewing option of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels. For more Liverpool vs Crystal Palace viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool have not lost in their last 15 games against Crystal Palace in all competitions. Expect the Reds secure a home win this evening.

