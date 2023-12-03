Liverpool are in the title race this season alongside Manchester City and Arsenal courtesy their bright start to the campaign. The Reds with three wins in their last five matches are third in the standings with 28 points from 13 matches. They came back from behind to earn an important point against Manchester City in their last league fixture. Next up for them is a home tie against Fulham where they will be hoping to claim another three points. The visitors have dropped in intensity in the last few league games and have registered three losses already in the recent past. But they can be a bit of an unpredictable side to face considering they have individual brilliance. Liverpool versus Fulham will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 pm IST. Premier League 2023–24: Anthony Gordon’s Strike Helps Newcastle United Beat Manchester United 1–0; Arsenal Extend Lead at Top of Points Table With 2–1 Victory Over Wolves.

Diogo Jota injured himself playing against Manchester City and is now ruled out of this fixture. Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start in goal with Allison Becker picking up a thigh problem in the last match. Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at the heart of defence add solidity to the team’s place and Fulham will do well to find a way past the duo. Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez as a front three have goals in them.

Issa Diop, Adama Traore and Rodrigo Muniz are injured and will not be part of the matchday squad for Fulham. Raul Jimenez leads the attack with Andreas Pereira the attacking midfielder. Joao Palhinha will be looking for a new club in January but if he is at the club, he will be determined to give his best for the Fulham shirt. Premier League 2023–24: Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur Likely To Be Out for Two Months Due to Ankle Injury.

When is Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool are set to take on Fulham in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 3. The Liverpool vs Fulham match will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Brentford match on the Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Brentford football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool will dominate play from the onset and should secure an easy 3-0 win in this game.

