Liverpool will be looking to build on their recent 1-3 over Aston Villa when they host Leicester City at Anfield in a Friday evening EPL clash. The Reds are five points off fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur but Jurgen Klopp knows his side can play at a level that is well above how they have faired this season. Consistency has been their main issue so far but if they can string a series of wins, they will be confident of breaking into the top four. Opponents Leicester City did not start the post-World Cup journey in the best of manners as they were thumped by Newcastle United. Another setback could impact the confidence of the squad. Liverpool versus Leicester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 AM IST. Cody Gakpo Transfer News: Liverpool Announce Signing of Netherlands’ FIFA World Cup 2022 Star From PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool will continue to feature without long term absentees Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. Arthur Melo’s loan move has been a complete failure with the player on the sidelines for a long time and could prompt the Reds with a move for another midfielder in January. Darwin Nunez has been criticized for his finishing off late but the young forward is continuously involved in attacks which is a positive. Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in midfield could wrestle control of the game from Leicester City and the visitors will need to pay attention to the duo.

Leicester City will be missing a few key players in James Justin, James Maddison, Ryan Bertrand, and Ricardo Pereira. Daniel Amartey and Wout Faes at the heart of defence could find themselves under pressure considering they are playing Liverpool away. Wilfred Ndidi will sit deep and protect the backline with Youri Tielemans likely to follow suit. Jamie Vardy is a goalscoring threat but needs some chances to come his way. Funny Incident! Pep Guardiola Kicks A Bottle Which Accidentally Hits A Leeds United Support Staff On Bench, Runs Over To Apologize (Watch Video).

Liverpool will dominate the contest from the onset and should secure an easy win.

When is Liverpool vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs Leicester City Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Anfield in Liverpool. The game will be held on December 31, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Leicester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Leicester City match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2022 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).