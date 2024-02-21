Jurgen Klopp is doing a commendable job in his last season in charge of Liverpool with the club fighting on all fronts. They currently lead the English Premier League points table with 57 points from 25 games. With Arsenal and Manchester City in hot pursuit of them, they can ill afford to drop points as they face Luton Town at home in a mid-week encounter. They have Chelsea waiting in the wings for the Carabao Cup final and this is where their squad will be tested. Luton Town lost out to Manchester United in their last game and they have dropped in the relegation zone. A further round of defeats and their case for being in the league next season could get weaker. Liverpool versus Luton Town will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:00 am IST. Premier League 2023–24: ‘Diogo Jota Out for Months’ Says Jurgen Klopp As Liverpool’s Injury Crisis Deepens Ahead of Luton Town Match.

Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez picked up injuries in the last game to mount further problems for Liverpool. Allison Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dominik Szobsoszlai are already out leaving Jurgen Klopp short of options in terms of team selection. Mo Salah will have to play a key role in attack and combine well with striker Coady Gakpo. Luis Diaz will cut inside from the left and try and create chances.

Carlton Morris will play the lone striker role for Luton Town and Andros Townsend and Jordan Clark are the two attacking midfielders. Ross Barkley looked sharp in the last game and the visitors will hope to get more from him in this game. Albert Sambi Lokonga should sit back and shield the backline.

When is Liverpool vs Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool are set to take on Luton Town in the Premier League 2023-24 on Thursday, February 22. The Liverpool vs Luton Town match will be played at Anfield Stadium and it will start at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester City 1–0 Brentford, Premier League 2023–24: Erling Haaland Comes To Rescue for Citizens With Second-Half Goal in Win Over Bees.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Burnley match on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Burnley football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool are yet to lose at home to Luton Town and this positive trend is likely to continue for them this evening as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2024 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).