Liverpool vs Manchester City Live: Liverpool face Manchester City at Anfield with both sides looking to displace Arsenal at the top of the standings with a win. Arsenal won yesterday against Brentford to go a point clear of Liverpool, but the three-horse race only spices up further with this massive contest. Jurgen Klopp comes up against his fierce rival Pep Guardiola for the last time in the league and the moment is bound to be special. Both sides have managed four wins in their last five games and head into the game full of confidence. The result of this game is bound to have a bearing on the outcome of the season and this adds to the pressure. Liverpool versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 9:15 PM IST. Arsenal 2–1 Brentford, Premier League 2023–24: Kai Havertz Scores Late Winner As Gunners Beat Bees To Go Top of Points Table.

Liverpool will be without the services of Trent Alexander Arnold, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota, and Allison Becker. Joel Matip is already out for the rest of the campaign with an ACL injury and this leaves the team with a selection headache. Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah, and Luis Diaz form the front three for the home side. Wataru Endo has his task cut out, as he sits deep to shield the backline. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szobsoszlai will be venturing forward to support the attack.

Manchester City have players in red-hot form with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden all featuring. Bernardo Silva is set to be a floater in midfield with Rodri entrusted with the task of breaking up the opposition play. Jack Grealish is the only big name missing out due to injury. UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Liverpool Routs Sparta Praha 5-1; AS Roma, AC Milan, Marseille Win; Bayer Leverkusen Escapes With Draw.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool will lock horns against Manchester City in one of the highly-awaited matches in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, March 10. The Liverpool vs Manchester City match will be played at Anfield and it will start at 9:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Manchester City match on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester City football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Both sides will create plenty of chances in the game with the tie ending with a draw.

