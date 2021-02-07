Liverpool have been plagued with injuries this season, the impact of which is evident in their performances as Jurgen Klopp’s team are struggling in the defence of their title. Long-term injuries to central defenders, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, saw the Reds make a move in the transfer market, bringing reinforcements in Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies but the two are yet to make their debut for the club. Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online.

Liverpool face Manchester City at home in the Premier League as the fixture is set to play a crucial for the Reds this season with their title hopes hanging in the balance. Jurgen Klopp’s team find themselves seven points adrift of their opponents from Manchester – who have a game in hand – needing a win to keep them in the race for the title.

However, the Reds’ recent form has been very poor, losing three of their last six games in the league of which two have been at Anfield. Injuries in defensive positions has seen captain Jordan Henderson fill in at the center of the defence in two of the losses so Jurgen Klopp could turn one of his new signings for the Manchester City match hoping to get some stability back.

Will Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies Make Their Debut For Liverpool?

Liverpool brought Turkish defender Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke on the January deadline day while Ben Davies arrived from Preston North End on a permanent deal. However, both of those players are yet to make their debut for the Reds and could be given a chance against Manchester City.

When asked about the Turkey international making his debut against City, Klopp said ‘I don’t know. With our situation, we will see who can play again, who cannot and who should not or who should play again – all these kind of things. Then we will see,’

The Liverpool manager added that the new arrivals are filled in about their defensive duties and a decision about their involvement will be made ahead of the game. ‘In an ideal world, you have a few weeks and work together on defensive things, especially organisation and all these kind of things’ he said.

‘Ben Davies and Ozan had yesterday an analysis meeting – and they trained – where they got shown all the stuff we do usually, like a centre-half movie. So today, proper session. Tomorrow, proper session and we will see. I don’t know yet.’ Klopp added.

The Liverpool manager is still unsure about using the new signings in such a big game but given the Reds’ current defensive crisis he could be tempted to give one of them an opportunity to prove themselves.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).