Liverpool will look to get their Champions League push back on track when they take on relegation-threatened Newcastle United in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at Anfield in Merseyside on April 24, 2021 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Liverpool vs Newcastle United, EPL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Breakaway PL Clubs Shouldn't Be Punished over Super League Plans, Says Klopp.

Inconsistency has defined both team's seasons so far as they are still far from their objectives for this campaign. Liverpool find themselves seventh in the points table, two points off the Champions League places and need to get back to winning ways after being held by Leeds United in their previous fixture. Meanwhile, Newcastle United have won their previous two league games and pulled away from the relegation zone but are still far away from safety.

When is Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Newcastle United match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at Anfield. The game will be held on April 24, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Newcastle United match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

