Liverpool are slated to go up against RB Salzburg in a pre-season club-friendly on Wednesday, July 27. The match would be played at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg and is scheduled to get underway at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Reds have had quite a turnaround in their pre-season so far, losing their first game 4-0 to archrivals Manchester United. They fought back hard to win back some confidence with a 2-0 victory over fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace. A 5-0 thumping of RB Leipzig was the result of their last match and now, are headed to their fourth match of the pre-season. Darwin Nunez showed why Liverpool paid such a price for him with four goals in that game, With momentum and confidence, it would not be too wrong to consider Liverpool a favourite for this match as well. Real Madrid 2–2 Club America: Eden Hazard Scores but Los Blancos Remain Winless in Pre-Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

This game comes at a crucial time for the Reds, who are scheduled to face Manchester City in the Community Shield this Saturday. A win in this match would give them added momentum ahead of that important fixture. Meanwhile, RB Salzburg would be hoped to not be taken lightly. They beat Austria Wien 3-0 in their last match. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Liverpool vs RB Salzburg, Club Friendly 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Liverpool vs RB Salzburg clash would be played on July 21 at the Red Bull Arena, Saxony,, Germany. This game is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs RB Salzburg, Club Friendly 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, no sports channels in India would telecast the Liverpool vs RB Salzburg match live.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Liverpool vs RB Salzburg, Club Friendly 2022?

Indian fans can get the live streaming of the Liverpool vs RB Salzburg clash on LFCTV. The official app of Liverpool LFCTV GO would also provide live streaming of the game along with the official website of the club.

