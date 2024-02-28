Liverpool will be facing Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup tie with Jurgen Klopp’s men looking to do well in yet another cup competition. The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup and will look to grab another domestic title. They currently lead the English Premier League points table and are involved in a three-horse battle for the title race alongside Manchester City and Arsenal. It is Jurgen Klopp’s last season in charge of the club and the German manager will want to win it all. Southampton play in the EFL Championship after their relegation last season. They have lost their last two games but in with a chance to secure promotion. Liverpool versus Southampton will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. ‘I Really Felt for Them…’, Jurgen Klopp Extends Empathy to Chelsea, Shares Personal Experience of Final Defeats After Clinching Carabao Cup 2023–24 Trophy With Liverpool.

Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah, and Dominik Szoboszlai will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the game. Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch got injured against Chelsea and are ruled out while Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, and Stefan Bajcetic are already on the sidelines. Jayden Danns will once again lead the attack with Kaide Gordon and Lewis Koumas as the wingers.

Adam Armstrong will lead the attack for Southampton alongside Samuel Edozie and Che Adams. Juan Larios, Ross Stewart and Ryan Fraser are the key players out injured. Shea Charles in midfield will look to cut down Liverpool’s high pressing game and keep the visitors ticking forward. Joe Aribo and Stuart Armstrong will venture forward with each opportunity available.

When is Liverpool vs Southampton, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool and Southampton will square off in a fifth-round match at the FA Cup 2023-24 on Thursday, February 29. The match will be played at the Anfield, Liverpool, England and it will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Praises Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne Partnership After FA Cup 2023–24 Win Against Luton Town.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Southampton, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Southampton match on the Sony Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Southampton, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Southampton football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Liverpool are down to the bare bones in terms of team selection and will likely bow out of the competition this evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2024 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).