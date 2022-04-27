Liverpool will face off against Villarreal in the first leg of the second semifinal of UEFA Champions League 2021-22. The clash will be played at Anfield on April 27, 2022 (late Wednesday night) as the teams aim to take an advantage into the second leg. Meanwhile, fans searching for Liverpool vs Villarreal, UCL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid, UCL 2021-22: Pep Guardiola's Team Edge Seven-Goal Thriller (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Liverpool were sensational in their previous tie as they outclassed Benfica to book their place in the final four. The Reds are the favourites to advance but will find it difficult against Villarreal who have produced some of the biggest upsets in the Champions League this season. The Yellow Submarines have knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich on route to the semis and will be aiming for another big scalp.

When is Liverpool vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Semifinal Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Liverpool vs Villarreal clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on April 28, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Semifinal Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs Villarreal on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Semifinal Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

