Manchester United will look to complete a league double over Leeds United when they visit Elland Road for their next Premier League fixture. United thumped Leeds United 6-1 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in December and can now complete a league double over Marcelo Bielsa’s side with a victory, which will also extend United’s unbeaten run of 12 games in the Premier League. Leeds United are unbeaten in their last five games, which include a win against Manchester City and draws against Manchester City and Chelsea. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for LU vs MUN match should scroll down for all information. European Super League: Juventus President Andrea Agnelli Says Breakaway League Cannot go Ahead.

Leeds United are without captain and defender Liam Cooper due to suspension while Rodrigo and Adam Forshaw are still out with injuries. United have no such injury concerns with Anthony Martial and Phil Jones the only players out with respective knee injuries. But Marcus Rashford is struggling with an ankle injury. This will be the first time Leeds United will host Manchester United since losing 1-0 in 2003. European Super League: Chelsea Fans Rejoice at Stamford Bridge As Club Pulls Out of Break Away Tournament (Watch Videos).

Leeds United vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Dean Henderson (MUN) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Leeds United vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Luke Ayling (LU), Luke Shaw (MUN) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) will be selected as the defenders.

Leeds United vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Kevin Phillips (LU), Stevan Dallas (LU) and Paul Pogba (MUN) should be picked as the midfielders.

Leeds United vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Patrick Bamford (LU), Mason Greenwood (MUN) and Edinson Cavani (MUN) will be the three forwards.

We will pick Mason Greenwood (MUN) as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Patrick Bamford (LU) can be made the vice-captain for the LU vs MUN match.

