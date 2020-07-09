Stakes were very high for Barcelona when they locked horns with Espanyol in their last encounter as they badly needed to win in order to stay in the La Liga title hunt. Surprisingly, however, last-ranked Espanyol and the first half ended with the scorecard reading 0-0. A great upset was on the cards. However, Uruguayan ace Luis Suarez netted the goal in the 56th of the encounter as the Catalans won the encounter 1-0. Along with guiding his side to a much-needed victory, Suarez also added another feather to his hat as he became the third-highest goalscorer of Barcelona. FC Barcelona vs Espanyol 1–0, La Liga 2020–21 Match Result: Luis Suarez’s Goal Keeps Barcelona's Title Hopes Alive.

This was Suarez’s 195th goal for Barcelona in his 278th appearance as he surpassed Ladislau Kubala (194) to get the third position. The star striker joined the Catalan giants in 2014 and has been a vital cog of the team since then. He formed the formidable pair with skipper Lionel Messi and the two gave nightmares to prominent oppositions. Along with netting goals for his side, the 33-year-old has also contributed Barca with 97 assists. Speaking of Barcelona’s all-time leading goal scorers, Captain Lionel Messi is at the pinnacle with a whopping 630 goals while the legendary César Rodríguez holds the second spot with 230 goals.

Luis Suarez Takes The Third Spot!!

With the goal, @LuisSuarez9 moves past László Kubala and takes sole possession of third place on Barça's all-time scoring list! Congratulations, Luis! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Ack6tsL6gu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 8, 2020

So far, Suarez has won four LaLiga titles, the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup at the Camp Nou. Well, a lot of football is certainly left in Suarez and he’ll like to aim to guide Barcelona to many more titles. In order to guide his side to another La Liga title this year, Suarez has to be at his best as only three matches are left for Barcelona in the season and they have to win all of them in order to be in contention for the title.

