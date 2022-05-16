Luis Suarez will be leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer. The Uruguayan striker has not renewed his contract with the Rojiblancos and is searching for a new club. The 35-year-old will become a free agent and has a number of clubs interested in acquiring his services. He joined Atletico in 2020, leading them to a La Liga title last season. Lionel Messi’s ‘Struggles’ at PSG Revealed by Former Barcelona Teammate and Friend Luis Suarez.

According to a report from Fichajes, Three top European clubs are hoping to sign the Uruguayan striker for free in the summer. Premier League outfit Astin Villa, lead the race at the moment. The English club are managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who played with Luis Suarez during their time together with the Reds.

Aston Villa have been one of the biggest spenders in the Premier League in recent times. The Villans made a number of high profile signings last summer and recently have announced the arrival of Philippe Coutinho, who also played with Gerrard at Liverpool, on a permanent deal from Barcelona.

Steven Gerrard needs an experienced striker to lead his attack and Luis Suarez certainly fits the bill. However, the Premier League side aren't the only ones interested in the veteran as Sevilla and Inter Milan are also keeping close tabs on the Uruguayan.

Luis Suarez had a difficult season with Atletico Madrid this term but managed to show his quality on several occasions. The Uruguayan still wants to play in Europe at the moment despite having been attracted by the American league.

