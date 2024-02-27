Luton Town welcome defending champions Manchester City in a FA Cup fifth round tie with the struggling Premier League club, looking to pull off a major upset at home. They defeated fellow top tier team Everton in the last round, which was a major result for them considering they were playing at Goodison Park. They have lost thrice in a row in the league and are struggling to maintain their status in the league as things stand. Opponents Manchester City though are on a roll and are fighting hard to replicate their treble success of last season. With the Manchester Derby on the horizon, Pep Guardiola could opt for squad rotation, in order to keep everyone fresh for the battle on Sunday. Luton Town versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Likely to Face Two-Match Ban For Obscene Gesture At Fans Chanting ‘Messi, Messi’ During Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match.

Luton Town continue to be without the services of Tom Lockyer and Marvelous Nakamba, who are both rules out for the rest of the campaign. Albert Sambi Lokonga, Mads Andersen and Jacob Brown are also ruled out for a few weeks, leaving the team with some selection dilemma. Alfie Doughty has resumed training with the team and is likely to play some part here.

Josko Gvardiol’s ankle injury keeps him on the sidelines for Manchester City but Jack Grealish is back fit, which is a positive. Erling Haaland will lead the attack with Kevin de Bruyne and Julian Alvarez as the attacking playmaker behind him. John Stones and will partner Rodri in midfield with Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku as the wingers.

When is Luton Town vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Luton Town and Manchester City lock horns in a fifth-round match at the FA Cup 2023-24 on Wednesday, February 28. The match will be played at the Kenilworth Road, Luton, England and it will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). West Ham 4–2 Brentford, Premier League 2023–24: Jarrod Bowen’s Hat-Trick Helps Hammers To Win Over Bees.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Luton Town vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Luton Town vs Manchester City match on the Sony Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Luton Town vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Luton Town vs Manchester City football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Luton Town at home do create chances which will give them some hope. But expect the visitors to secure an easy win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).