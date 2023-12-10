Manchester City are on a four-game winless run which includes a loss at the hands of Aston Villa in their previous match. Under the Pep Guardiola regime, it is impossible to comprehend the defending champions to have such a slump but given the hard taskmaster the Spaniard is, expect them to bounce back in style against Luton Town this evening. They are currently fourth, seven points off league leaders Liverpool. With the busy festive period approaching, Manchester City will need to make each game count in order to stay alive in the title race. Their opponents have a tough survival battle this term and managing points is proving difficult. Luton Town versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. Premier League 2023–24: Mauricio Pochettino Backs Levi Colwill To Lead Chelsea in Future.

Reece Burke, Dan Potts, Mads Andersen and Cauley Woodrow are all ruled out for Luton Town owing to fitness issues. Ross Barkley and Pelly Mpanzu in midfield have the tough ask of dominating the tempo of the contest. Andros Townsend is the attacking midfielder, slotting in behind striker Elijah Adebayo. Carlton Morris will link up the forward line with midfield and his role is crucial.

Erling Haaland has been quiet for a few games and it invariably points to Manchester City creating few chances from midfield, which is the hallmark of their play. Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez will slot in as the playmakers with Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva on the wings. Rodri returns for the side and his presence will add some much-needed firepower in midfield which was missing against Aston Villa.

When is Luton Town vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Luton Town are all set to host Manchester City in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 10. The PL 2023-24 match will be played at Kenilworth Road, Luton, England and it will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Luton Town vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Luton Town vs Manchester City, match on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Luton Town vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Luton Town vs Manchester City football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The last time these two teams met, it was in the third division back in 1999. Expect the visitors to cruise to a routine win here.

