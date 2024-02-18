Manchester United have put on a brave late resurgence in their quest for finishing in the top four, winning their last three matches in the league. They have managed 41 points from 24 games and currently occupy the sixth spot. Next up for them is a trip to Kenilworth Road for a tie against newly promoted Luton Town. Erik ten Hag knows the importance of securing Champions League football and hence he will hope his squad can continue their winning run. Opponents Luton Town sit just outside the relegation zone at 17th but need plenty of positive results to steer clear from the drop. Luton Town versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 pm IST. Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool, Arsenal Register Big Wins; Manchester City Drops Points Against Chelsea.

Rob Edwards will be without the services of Tom Lockyer and Marvelous Nakamba for the foreseeable future while Mads Andersen may be back by the next matchday. Teden Mengi, Amari’i Bell and Gabriel Osho in the back three have a lot riding on their shoulders. Ross Barkley has been exceptional for the hosts and he could trouble Manchester United with his trademark runs from the midfield. Elijah Adebayo should slot in at the lone striker position.

The midfield pairing of Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro have been at the heart of Manchester United’s resurgence. Erling Hojlund heads into the game on the back of five goals in his last five Premier League appearances. Allejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford have done well on the wings with Bruno Fernandes the creative force, higher up the pitch. There was doubt over the participation of Luke Shaw but he is likely to finish. Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Confirms Gunners Are in 'Conversation' to Sign Kylian Mbappe.

When is Luton Town vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will face Luton Town in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, February 18. The Luton Town vs Manchester United match will be played at the Kenilworth Stadium in Luton, starting at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Luton Town vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Luton Town vs Manchester United match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Luton Town vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Luton Town vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United against the low block often find it difficult to break down the opposition. But there is a feeling the Red Devils will win here.

