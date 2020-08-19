Lyon have been the giant slayer in the UEFA Champions League this season with wins over formidable teams in Juventus and Manchester City. They face European powerhouse Bayern Munich next in the semi-finals of the competition which certainly represents their toughest test yet. Bayern Munich, fresh on the heels of an 8-2 demolishing of Barcelona will be keen to meet out the same treatment to the French club. Having wrapped up multiple titles in Germany, the Bavarians are fully focused on winning their first European crown in a while. If Lyon manage to pull off another surprise, an all-French final lies in wait with PSG making it to the summit clash. Lyon versus Bayern Munich will be telecasted on Sony Ten network from 12:30 am IST. Bayern Munich Shuts Down a Troll Who Predicts German Club's 2-8 Loss Against Lyon in Champions League 2019-20 Semi-Finals.

Hansi Flick, the man credited for making a revolutionary change in the playing style at Bayern Munich will adopt for the same starting eleven that got the job done against Barcelona. This means the likes of Kingsley Coman and Barcelona loanee Phillipe Coutinho will settle for a place on the bench. Robert Lewandowski is a predatory striker and his presence in the opposition box is aiding the growth of Serge Gnabry and Ivan Perisic. Thiago Alcantara has been linked with Liverpool recently but his focus will be on delivering the European crown for Bayern Munich. Philippe Coutinho Scores Two Goals and Makes an Assist for Bayern Munich; Netizens Troll Barcelona Board With Funny Memes.

Rudi Garcia is likely to continue his 3-5-2 formation that has been successful in blunting his technically adept oppositions. Moussa Dembele is pushing for a start besides Memphis Depay after a winning cameo against Manchester City but it seems Toko Ekambi will pip him to the second striker role. Marcelo at the heart of defence has huge responsibilities on his shoulders as he looks to keep the Bayern attackers at bay.

When is Lyon vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Lyon vs Bayern Munich match in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 will take place on August 19, 2020 ( late Wednesday midnight). The match will be played at Estádio JoseAlvalade Stadium in Lisbon and it has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Lyon vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Football fans can live telecast the Lyon vs Bayern Munich match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster or UEFA Champions League 2019-20 in India. Barcelona and Lionel Messi fans need to tune to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Lyon vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also follow the game live on online platforms. The Lyon vs Bayern Munich match will be live-streamed by SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network. Fans can either follow the UCL quarter-final clash on the SonyLiv app or on the SonyLiv website. Bayern Munich are playing like a machine at the moment and there is no reason they will not be able to get the job done against Lyon and march to the finals.

