Real Madrid will look to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga 2023-24 points table when they take on Mallorca on April 13. The Los Blancos enter this match after a thrilling draw against Manchester City in the Champions League. Real Madrid were able to level proceedings against the defending European champions, with Federico Valverde scoring the team's third goal, which set the stage for another blockbuster showdown, this time at the Etihad Stadium. The way they clawed their way back to a draw will give Real Madrid a lot of confidence heading into this contest. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: A Look at How First Leg of Quarterfinals Has Played Out.

Mallorca, on the other hand, is 15th in the La Liga 2023-24 points table, with 31 points from 30 matches so far. The team heads into this match on the back of a loss in the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Club and would need to lift themselves up against table-toppers Real Madrid. Based on recent form and overall performance this season, Real Madrid are arguably the favourites to win the match comfortably but the Los Blancos will not look to take their opposition lightly at all.

When is Mallorca vs Real Madrid La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid will take on Mallorca in La Liga 2023-24 on Saturday, April 13. The Mallorca vs Real Madrid match will be played at the

Campo de fútbol de Son Moix in Mallorca and it will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Harry Kane's Children Escape Unharmed in Munich Car Accident.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Mallorca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. La Liga matches are available for live telecast on the Sports 18 network, and the Mallorca vs Real Madrid match is likely to be available on the Sports 18 1 HD channel. For Mallorca vs Real Madrid online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Mallorca vs Real Madrid football match on the JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid are likely to secure all three points on offer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2024 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).