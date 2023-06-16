England have an away tie against Malta in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers with the Three Lions looking to continue to maintain their impressive start to the qualifying campaign. They have won two wins from their opening two matches which includes an impressive win over Italy in Naples. There is an era of stability involving English football with the FA continuing to trust Gareth Southgate as the England boss. The team did made it to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar which was a bit of underachievement but having made it to the finals of the Last Euros under Gareth Southgate, the team will be hoping to go a step further this time. Opponents Malta are rock bottom in Group C with two defeats and need the three points this evening. Malta versus England will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. Spectator Invades Pitch and Hugs Lionel Messi During Argentina vs Australia International Friendly Match At Beijing (Watch Video).

Henry Bonello in goal has a busy day at work for Matla, who are likely to opt for a 3-5-2 formation. Zach Muscat, Ferdinando Apap, and captain Steve Borg make up the three-man backline and they will need to cut the opposition passing line. Jodice Felice Jones and Kyrian Nwoko are the two forwards who are tailor made for playing on the break.

Nick Pope, Reece James, and Mason Mount are ruled out for England with injuries. Lewis Dunk and Jude Bellingham were part of the original squad but have now withdrawn as they were not fully fit. Marcus Rashford is set to feature in the starting eleven on the left wing with Harry Kane as the lone striker. Declan Rice, who is linked with a move to Arsenal, will be the main man in midfield.

When Is Malta vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Malta vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match will take place on June 17, 2023 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Ta' Qali National Stadium, Attard, Malta and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Malta vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Malta vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to live telecast.

Is Malta vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Malta vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. It should be a comfortable win for England with the visitors scoring a few goals.

