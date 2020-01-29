Man City vs Man United, Carabao Cup 2019/20: Bernardo Silva, Harry Maguire & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in Manchester Derby in Football League Cup Semi-Final Clash

Bernardo Silva and Harry Maguire (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Bernardo Silva, Harry Maguire)

Manchester City and Manchester United are set to lock horns with each other in the second leg of the Carabao Cup 2090-20 semi-final clash. The difference in the quality between the two teams is evident but United have a good record at the Etihad Stadium in recent times. In the last five encounters on the ground, Red Devils have won three-time with losing just once. All of these matches were played in the Premier League between 2016 and 2019. Ahead of the 181st Manchester Derby, we take a look at the players who could make a huge impact on this match. MCI vs MUN Dream11 Prediction in EFL Cup 2019–20.

United need a miracle to reach the finals as they lost the first leg 3-1 and since then the performances haven’t been convincing enough from the record English champions. Meanwhile, Manchester City have been almost perfect in recent times, apart from a blip against Crystal Palace, Pep Guardiola’s men have slotted six past Aston Villa and four past Fulham. Manchester United Transfer News Update: Bruno Fernandes on His Way to Old Trafford for Medical Ahead of Potential Move.

Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese has been in terrific form for the defending English champions as is one of the most creative outlets for his team. Silva opened the scoring in the first leg and will be looking to do something similar in this match as well. He has scored six goals in 29 appearances this season.

Mason Greenwood

In the absence of Marcus Rashford, the United teenager will have an important role to play as he will partner Anthony Martial in the attack. Greenwood has scored 10 goals in 31 appearances across all-formats this season, although starting most of the matches from the bench.

Harry Maguire

The England centre-back has yet to live up to the expectations of when he signed for the Red Devils in the summer. But if performance in the last match against Tranmere Rovers is something to judge him by, the 26-year-old might be finally coming good for the record English champions.

The defending champions will possibly give rest to Aymeric Laporte as the Frenchman returned after five months against Aston Villa and didn’t take part in FA Cup tie against Fulham. Leroy Sane remains the long-term absentee for City. Manchester United, on the other hand, will be without then services of Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic as all of them are out injured. Let’s take a look at some of the key players for this match.