Three matches played. Nine goals conceded. Zero goals scored. In the relegation zone. The journey for Arsenal seems to be just getting more difficult with every passing match, this season. The Gunners, earlier on Saturday, suffered a humiliating 0-5 loss to the defending Premier League champions Manchester City and this result just sums up the dismal performance by the team in the Premier League 2021-22 season. Arsenal fans have been left frustrated, angry and also distressed about their club's terrible start to the Premier League 2021-22 season and have taken to Twitter to talk about their disgust and express their disappointment. Manchester City 5–0 Arsenal, Premier League 2021–22: Hapless Gunners Find Themselves in Relegation Zone After Heavy Defeat at Etihad
Despite spending the most in Europe's top-five leagues and having five new signings, the Gunners find themselves in a difficult spot in the Premier League this season and here are some of the reactions by fans after their heavy defeat at the Etihad. See some of their tweets!
Fans have had enough of Mikel Arteta:
Arsenal fans pushing Arteta out of the Emirates Stadium#MCIARS pic.twitter.com/WhPu6kDmkM
'Believing the process'
Arteta fan boys you still believing in the process 😢 #ArtetaOut pic.twitter.com/HTcFiBci39
'Enough of Arteta's project'
can't stand any more of this arteta project shit #arsenal #arteta #conte😔😭 pic.twitter.com/14zaxgCyji
Time's up:
Officially #Arteta time is over as Arsenal coach.. pic.twitter.com/f33HFYimnL
'Arsenal lives matter'
😂😂😂 Pray 4 Arsenal #Arsenal #Arteta pic.twitter.com/0Fa4Eg4aR4
#Arteta you have to leave! Awful performance !!!#MCIARS pic.twitter.com/NwchJcwjry
Arteta recreating a scene from the FIFA game:
When fiction becomes a reality #MCIARS #Arsenal #Arteta pic.twitter.com/zx6gY9t1Gb
Arsenal's title race:
Arsenal in the title race: #Arsenal #Arteta pic.twitter.com/a1fvTHQClH
The new Gunners:
The new Arsenal emblem#MCIARS #Arteta pic.twitter.com/Gix3pv0neE
A detailed view of what's wrong at Arsenal:
Theres no system at the club, tactics being changed every week, they don't know there starting lineup and Honestly 90% of the players are not fit to wear the shirt and the players were bringing in aren't good enough #Arteta #Arsenal #eduout
There's a documentary which would be made as well:
Arsenal 20th Place, Lost 3 games, Lost 5-0 to Manchester City. This documentary will be hell.#MCIARS #PremierLeague #Arteta pic.twitter.com/WEcW6pxMcQ
Mikel Arteta has been under tremendous pressure to step down as Arsenal coach and this result only adds to all of that. With such regular poor performances in the Premier League, only time would tell whether Arteta would, or for that matter, till when he could continue as Arsenal manager.
