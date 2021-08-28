Three matches played. Nine goals conceded. Zero goals scored. In the relegation zone. The journey for Arsenal seems to be just getting more difficult with every passing match, this season. The Gunners, earlier on Saturday, suffered a humiliating 0-5 loss to the defending Premier League champions Manchester City and this result just sums up the dismal performance by the team in the Premier League 2021-22 season. Arsenal fans have been left frustrated, angry and also distressed about their club's terrible start to the Premier League 2021-22 season and have taken to Twitter to talk about their disgust and express their disappointment. Manchester City 5–0 Arsenal, Premier League 2021–22: Hapless Gunners Find Themselves in Relegation Zone After Heavy Defeat at Etihad

Despite spending the most in Europe's top-five leagues and having five new signings, the Gunners find themselves in a difficult spot in the Premier League this season and here are some of the reactions by fans after their heavy defeat at the Etihad. See some of their tweets!

Fans have had enough of Mikel Arteta:

Arsenal fans pushing Arteta out of the Emirates Stadium#MCIARS pic.twitter.com/WhPu6kDmkM — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) August 28, 2021

'Believing the process'

Arteta fan boys you still believing in the process 😢 #ArtetaOut pic.twitter.com/HTcFiBci39 — Liam Mcgeown (@LiamMcgeown4) August 28, 2021

'Enough of Arteta's project'

Time's up:

Officially #Arteta time is over as Arsenal coach.. pic.twitter.com/f33HFYimnL — Mr Abboud (@MrAbboud7) August 28, 2021

'Arsenal lives matter'

Check this video out!

Arteta recreating a scene from the FIFA game:

Arsenal's title race:

The new Gunners:

A detailed view of what's wrong at Arsenal:

Theres no system at the club, tactics being changed every week, they don't know there starting lineup and Honestly 90% of the players are not fit to wear the shirt and the players were bringing in aren't good enough #Arteta #Arsenal #eduout — Arman Anwar (@ArmanAn92518734) August 28, 2021

There's a documentary which would be made as well:

Mikel Arteta has been under tremendous pressure to step down as Arsenal coach and this result only adds to all of that. With such regular poor performances in the Premier League, only time would tell whether Arteta would, or for that matter, till when he could continue as Arsenal manager.

