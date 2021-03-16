Manchester City will cross swords with Borussia Monchengladbach in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The encounter takes place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Wednesday Mid-Night (March 17). The Cityzens thrashed Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in the first leg and would like to get a similar or even better result. Moreover, they are coming on the back of a 3-0 win over Scott Parker's Fulham in the English Premier League. On the other hand, Monchengladbach lost 3-1 to Augsburg in their last outing in Bundesliga. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the MCI vs MOB match. Manchester City Scripts New Record With 3–1 Victory Over Everton.

Given the recent form of both sides, Pep Guardiola's men, leaders of the Premier League points table, will take the field as favourites. The head-to-head record also speaks in their favour. The two clubs have locked horns on five occasions, with the Manchester-based team emerging winners four times. The remaining fixture resulted in a draw. Hence, Marco Rose's side needs to showcase an extraordinary effort to upset Manchester City. As the game takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and other information.

When is Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach match in UCL 2020-21 will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The match will be held on March 17, 2021 (Wednesday Mid-Night) and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach match on Sony Ten channels. Sony Ten Network is the official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 1/ Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 1 HD/ Sony Ten 2 HD channels to watch the game live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach second leg round of 16 will be available on SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Network.

