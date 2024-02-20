After a disappointing draw with Chelsea at home in their last game, champions Manchester City will look to close the gap at the top with league leaders Liverpool, when they take on Brentford this evening. This is effectively City’s game in hand which it enjoyed over rivals Liverpool and Arsenal and they cannot afford to let their guard drop. They will start the contest in the third spot, having managed 53 points from 24 games. They were on multiple matches winning sequence before the draw with the Blues and manager Pep Guardiola will feel it was just a minor blip. Opponents Brentford have lost thrice in their last five games and dropped to 14th. They need to win a few games to steer clear of the drop. Manchester City versus Brentford will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:00 am IST. Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea Targets Brighton & Hove Albion Again to Bring in Its Head of Recruitment.

Josko Gvardiol and Jack Grealish remain on the sidelines for Manchester City due to injuries. Erling Haaland missed key chances against Chelsea but he is an asset for the team. The forward will have Julian Alvarez and Kevin de Bruyne as the attacking midfielders behind him with Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva as the inverted wingers. Rodri is the one who will break up opponents' play as the defensive midfielder.

Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva, Bryan Mbeumo, Ethan Pinnock, and Kevin Schade are the players missing in action for Brentford. Yoane Wissa and Ivan Toney will lead the attack for the visitors and the duo is tailor-made to play on the counter. Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, and Mathias Jensen will all drop deep to help the backline led by Ben Mee. Premier League 2023-24: Roy Hodgson Steps Down as Crystal Palace Manager.

When is Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will host Brentford in the Premier League 2023-24 on Wednesday, February 21. The Manchester City vs Brentford match will be played at the Etihad Stadium and it starts at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Brentford match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Brentford football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City are masters of defeating lower ranked club and they should have no problem securing all three points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2024 09:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).