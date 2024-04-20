Manchester City’s hope of repeating the treble were dashed when they lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League. They are currently leading the points table in the Premier League but now shift their focus on the FA Cup, where they meet Chelsea. Pep Guardiola understands the importance of finishing the season on a high and hence will need his squad to bounce back. They have had a smooth passage so far to the semis wherein they have conceded just two goals. Chelsea had a terrible campaign and only recently broke into the top half of the points table. Maurico Pochettino needs a silverware this season to secure his job and has a stern test ahead of him. Erling Haaland Doubtful for Manchester City’s FA Cup 2023–24 Semifinal Match Against Chelsea.

Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland, and Manuel Akanji will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the game. Rodri will be at the base of the midfield, shielding the backline. Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku on the wings will look to get behind the Chelsea backline. John Stones and Ruben Diaz will form the centre-back pairing.

Cole Palmer has been brilliant player for Chelsea this season and he did well against Manchester City, the last time the sides met. He will slot in behind the striker Nicolas Jackson and with Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke on the wings, the team has pace and creativity. Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher will be the two box-to-box midfielders.

Manchester City and Chelsea will square off in the semifinal clash at the FA Cup 2023-24 on Saturday, March 17. The match will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London, England and it will start at 09:45 Pm IST (Indian Standard Time). FA Cup Semifinals Give Arsenal, Liverpool Chance To Do Better in Premier League 2023–24.

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Chelsea match on the Sony Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Chelsea football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Manchester City will be tested in this game but should secure a victory in extra-time here.

